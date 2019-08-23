Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram

The sun is out and spring is in the air. It’s the time of year when brides start crossing off the last items on the wedding day to-do list. One of those items would be “the final fitting”. That last chance to nip and tuck your dream wedding dress into perfection.

Some women start planning their wedding day and designing their dress long before they’ve even met Mr Right.

Paging through piles of bridal magazines and browsing Pinterest, brides-to-be are always searching for inspiration.

We found our favourite celebrity wedding gowns that have left us in awe this year.

Heidi Klum, who married musician Tom Kaulitz in July wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a sweetheart-style neckline and long billowing sleeves. The full lace skirt was covered in white appliquéd blossoms. This romantic dress was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. She wore a long white veil over her long soft-waved hair.

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s custom Armani Privé bustier gown was simple yet elegant. Mermaid shape dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a long lace train. It was accessorised with a tulle veil that her mom Maria Shriver wore when she married Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre walked down the aisle in an ivory Vera Wang wedding dress. The draped off-the-shoulder dress was made of French tulle. She wore her hair up in an elegant chignon and had her makeup done by makeup artist to the stars, Charlotte Tilbury.

“Glee” star Lea Michele married Zandy Reich in March this year. The strapless corset top featured drapes that gathered in the center while the full skirt was layered with a similar draped effect. She wore a simple veil and accessories with an elegant diamond drop earrings.



