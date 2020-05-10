5 ways to plan your wedding during lockdown

South Africa may be under a lockdown – to reduce the spread of Covid-19 – but that doesn’t mean that your wedding planning needs to be. May couples all over the country have been forced to either cancel or postpone their weddings. And there’s plenty of advice being bandied about to help brides and grooms deal with the details of this disappointing new reality in which a big wedding is simply not possible. But it's not all doom and gloom, says Dominique Van Wezop, head of operations, F&B division at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, who suggests turning the negative into a positive by focusing instead on this opportunity to spend uninterrupted time together, making sure you’ve left nothing out of your perfect wedding plan. Not only does it provide a great distraction during the lockdown, but being stuck together 24/7 is also the perfect scenario in which to figure out exactly what you both want. Have a Zoom check-in with your bridesmaids

Get all your bridesmaids involved in one big Zoom chat, making sure everyone has a ready supply of snacks and drinks. Play music in the background to set the scene for some fun. This is also a great way for you to brainstorm themes and other ideas you may be considering for your big day. You could also just use this time to catch up with your besties from the safety of your home.

Save up

One positive thing about this national lockdown is that you now have some extra time to save up for the things you want for the wedding. Perhaps there was something on your list that you couldn’t afford but, now, with the extra time to save, you can finally have that dream wedding destination, for example, that will make your day even more perfect. Once you’ve made a comprehensive list, do some careful calculations and make sure you are still within your (now bigger) budget.

Find dress inspo on the internet

Use this time to pick out a gorgeous wedding dress. Look at the different designs on offer and choose one that best suits your style, look and budget. Bring your bridesmaids in on the fun and enlist their help in finding your perfect dress or even use this downtime to hone your sewing

skills. By the end of it all, you may just be making your perfect gown. Also, think about embroidering your wedding date on the inside of your dress as an option that’ll make the occasion even more special.

Get creative, make your invitations

As soon as your guest list is complete, why not start creating your invitations? You have the time on your hands, after all. Look up some cool ideas on Pinterest and get cracking! There are also hundreds of YouTube videos that have step-by-step instructions on how to design your invitations. Ask your family and friends to join in on the fun, because chances are they might also be looking for things to do during this lockdown period.

Be prepared

There are going to be so many things you need to do in preparation for your big day, so use this time to make sure nothing has fallen through the cracks. Using this time to get everything properly arranged and prepared will mean much less worrying on your big day for both you and your spouse – leaving much more time to enjoy every moment.