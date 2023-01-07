7 tips to help you plan an unforgettable summer wedding

The nice thing about this season is it’s filled with festivities, holidays and long sunny days and people are generally in a happy mood. The season comes with sunny blue skies lasting into the evening and beautiful natural backdrops which provide the perfect setting for outdoor nuptials.

Here are some tips from the Granny Mouse Country House & Spa’s GM, Sean Granger, on how to have the ultimate summer wedding this season. Prepare for the heat According to Granger, make sure that you are prepared for the heat and sun and to ensure that you and your guests remain comfortable, plan your wedding to start either late afternoon or early evening.

“The ideal plan is to schedule dinner for sunset (provided the sun isn’t setting too late on your date), then work the rest of the event around that timing. This way you’ll also guarantee the ideal lighting for photos,” said Granger. Provide parasols and fans Add small details like hand fans for your guests to make sure that they are comfortable. Picture: Supplied Granger also said that for a unique touch, provide some elegant parasols or hand fans. “You can find wedding parasols and fans in bulk to fit your theme or colour scheme. Not only are umbrellas a thoughtful touch, but they’re also a wonderful memento for you and your guests after the big day,” he said.

Make sure you have sound According to Granger, you can never fully predict the noise level no matter how much you plan for an outdoor ceremony, so using a microphone for your wedding ceremony and reception is an ideal way to ensure that, no matter how noisy your day in nature is, your guests can hear every beautiful vow and expression of love shared between you and your spouse. Decoration

“The best part about an outdoor wedding is that the venue is already stunning and doesn’t need too much decoration, especially at Granny Mouse. This aspect helps you save money and gives your wedding a natural, effortless look that will awe your guests,” said Granger. It’s also a great idea to consider lanterns, statues, wooden benches, or barrels of flowers for your wedding day decor. Often, outdoor weddings are best decorated using small items to accentuate the surroundings, he said. Load shedding proof

With load shedding around, it’s wise to always have a Plan B in the event of no power. “Check the load-shedding schedule and have a Plan B in place in the event of no power. Electricity or back-up power is a must to ensure that your wedding continues without a hitch,” said Granger. Light meals Think of light drinks to add to your menu. Picture: Supplied When it comes to food, heavy food and heat don’t mix. Granger said it’s better to choose a seasonal menu that includes grilled entrées and fresh local produce.

“Gazpacho shooters and grilled fruit skewers make tempting appetisers, and for dessert, consider fruit pies or tarts in lieu of (or in addition to) the wedding cake. Frozen cocktails (mint, cucumber or watermelon are popular flavours) or even ice lollies,” he said. Add activities And finally, when hosting a destination wedding, consider planning additional events throughout the weekend so guests can turn your wedding into a small getaway.