A whole mood: Beautiful traditional wedding brings out all the feels
There’s something about weddings that give us that warm, fuzzy feeling.
And it seems like we’re not the only ones – Twitter has been in its feelings after actress and motivational speaker Millicent Makhado had posted a picture showing bridesmaids dressed in colourful garments performing at a traditional wedding.
Not long after that, the groom stepped up and pointed out that it was his wedding, and that the woman, second-last in the line, was his bride.
Yey..... Today#idolssa pic.twitter.com/urbCrMHbJW— Millicent _Makhado (@millicentmakhad) August 16, 2020
The comments that followed included congratulations to the newly-married couple, with some even asking if any of the bridesmaids were single.
This was at my wedding, the second last lady is my wife 😭😭🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ncefzq3qjK— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 16, 2020
Check out some of the funniest replies below:
You didn't even invite me wena lemenemene pic.twitter.com/RRUZGsvSjr— Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) August 16, 2020
The first one is my divorcee pic.twitter.com/2i7GvLauXE— Pete (@Pete08529006) August 16, 2020
Beautiful ♥️— XävNtólînè🧚🏻♀️ (@TshiiPree) August 16, 2020
I dont care if she is your ex or what, she is beautiful and i want her, @kulanicool do you still have the list, that is a perfect match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/MzMmr6CGod— Mzondwana (@mzondwani) August 16, 2020
Because tweeps couldn’t get enough of the wedding, groom Kulani gifted them with further photos from the traditional ceremony.
Yup, we started here pic.twitter.com/X2YmI00P1r— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 17, 2020