LifestyleStyle & BeautyWeddings
Picture: @millicentmakhad/Twitter
Picture: @millicentmakhad/Twitter

A whole mood: Beautiful traditional wedding brings out all the feels

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

There’s something about weddings that give us that warm, fuzzy feeling.

And it seems like we’re not the only ones – Twitter has been in its feelings after actress and motivational speaker Millicent Makhado had posted a picture showing bridesmaids dressed in colourful garments performing at a traditional wedding.

Not long after that, the groom stepped up and pointed out that it was his wedding, and that the woman, second-last in the line, was his bride.

The comments that followed included congratulations to the newly-married couple, with some even asking if any of the bridesmaids were single.

Check out some of the funniest replies below:

Because tweeps couldn’t get enough of the wedding, groom Kulani gifted them with further photos from the traditional ceremony.

Share this article:

Related Articles