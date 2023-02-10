Alexandra Daddario was inspired by Duchess Meghan’s wedding dress for her own nuptials

Alexandra Daddario was inspired by Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her own nuptials. The ex “White Lotus” star was “thinking” of the Givenchy gown donned by the Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry in May 2018 when she tied the knot to film producer Andrew Form, 54, last year in a Danielle Frankel frock.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 36-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: “I’m not the type of girl who’s dreamed of her wedding, I had no idea what I wanted to wear, but I knew I didn’t want it to be super traditional. View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

“I guess I was kind of thinking Meghan Markle. “That was just the one that felt right, and I didn’t overthink it, and I just went with my gut.” Daddario admitted to feeling “more comfortable” within herself.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “I feel more comfortable in my skin, I feel more comfortable with what I put on, and I feel more comfortable with my choices.

Story continues below Advertisement

“(When I was younger), sometimes the only time I didn’t feel self-conscious was when I was acting.” The “Baywatch” star acknowledged the “huge shift” in showbiz in how it treats women on and off screen, like the inclusion of on-set intimacy co-ordinators for sex scenes. Daddario said: “There’s been a huge shift (in Hollywood) as far as how we want to portray women, the number of women working behind the scenes, the number of leading roles for women is increasing.