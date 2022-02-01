Ashlee Simpson almost lost her R7.6m wedding ring after partying too hard

Ashlee Simpson feared she'd lost her $500 000 (about R7.6-million) wedding ring while out partying. The 37-year-old star and her husband Evan Ross were at the after-party for the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream racetrack in Hollywood, Florida, over the weekend and she got so carried away at the trackside Carousel Club, her energetic dance moves sent her gold and platinum jewellery - which features 140 diamonds accented with rubies - flying off her finger.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “They were [dancing] in the VIP area in front of the stage with Nicole Scherzinger and DJ D-Nice… when Ashlee started yelling ‘My ring! It just flung off!’ "She was very upset and nearly in tears. Her group of friends started searching around the area with Evan’s iPhone flashlight.”

The group hunted high and low around the venue, with Evan going so far as to “lift up the sofas and chairs, looking underneath.” Fortunately, the unique ring was eventually found.

The source added: “After almost an hour of searching, Evan looked in the bushes and found the ring in the dirt. "[After he picked it up] He spun around and got down on one knee in front of Ashlee as if proposing.” Ashlee and Evan are parents to daughter Jagger, six, and son Ziggy, 15 months, while the 'Outta My Head' hitmaker also has 13-year-old Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.