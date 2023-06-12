Black is back: New study shows most searched for wedding guest colour is black

Looking for something to wear for a wedding? Then here’s one colour you never thought would be acceptable. We all know that white is a definite no-no but black is up there with colours that one usually wouldn’t wear to a wedding since it’s associated with death and rergarded as more appropriate for funerals.

However, a recent study conducted by Dalston Mill Fabrics, analysed Google Trends data with over 8,995 search terms relating to different colours and styles of dresses to wear to a wedding to reveal the most popular colours for wedding guests this summer. And you would be surprised to find out what colour came out tops. Black! Yes. Black! The colour black comes in at number one, with 74,037 searches on average a month worldwide for people looking for black wedding guest outfits.

These days black is considered to be classy and sleek, and the thought process has shifted to it being more acceptable and welcoming to wear black to a wedding, as long as it fits the dress code. Recent examples of people wearing black to weddings are Made in Chelsea’s Ruby Adler and Kate Moss's half-sister Lottie Moss, who both wore long black dresses to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s recent Spanish wedding. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Adler (@rubyadler) The second most Googled colour to wear to a wedding was green, with 63,150 searches on average a month. Green can be viewed as a refreshing and vibrant colour to wear to a wedding and the colour is currently trending, due to being featured in Pantone’s Spring/Summer New York Fashion Week palette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @luciafashiondress In third place is the colour pink, with 48,907 searches a month on average. Pink can be associated with purity, love, and good health, and can also add that refreshing splash of colour to spring and summer weddings. With the latest trend of Barbiecore and Pantone announcing Viva Magenta as the colour of the year, pink can be expected to be seen everywhere in 2023, from runways to weddings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Foster • What a Bride! (@what_a_bride) A spokesperson from Dalston Mill Fabrics commented: ‘It can be hard choosing what to wear to a wedding, as it’s such a special occasion, but finding out the bride and grooms dress code is essential. It’s fascinating to learn which colours wedding guests are searching for most and compare with traditions to see how the modern wedding is changing.