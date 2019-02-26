Bride spotted in the snacks aisle at Pick n Pay. (Picture: Twitter)

Who doesn't love a feel-good story - especially when it involves young love? On Sunday afternoon an adorable image popped up on my Twitter feed of a blushing bride in her white wedding dress standing in the snacks aisle of a supermarket.

The image was posted by Chris Quinn who had spotted the couple in Pick n Pay supermarket in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

The couple were on their way to the wedding reception from the photoshoot they did after the wedding ceremony. Feeling hungry they stopped for snacks and water.

Spotted this young bride in her beautiful wedding gown in @PicknPay Rondebosch. She was traveling from the photo session to the reception and got so hungry. So bought some #Simba crisps and bottled water. My #CapeTown today 😃 (Her husband at the back in silver/grey suit) 💝🎂 pic.twitter.com/Mr7uw16bUM — Chris Quinn (@Xophir) February 23, 2019

Her hubby can be seen in the background wearing a grey suit.

Because Pick n Pay was tagged in the post, the supermarket's social media team soon responded to the post saying: "Twitter, please help us trackdown this beautiful couple! We’d love to deliver a wedding gift."

Twitter, please help us trackdown this beautiful couple! We’d love to deliver a wedding gift 🎁 https://t.co/cbYBw7HjPp — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) February 24, 2019

Thanks to the power of social media the happy couple were tracked down in no time.

I hope we will get to see what Pick n Pay will send the newly weds.







