Bridal couple decide to only serve water at their booze-free wedding

Weddings can be costly therefore one can’t really blame bridal couples for finding ways to cut costs. Some even expect their guests to pay to attend their weddings.

While this bridal pair will not have their guests pay for anything, they have found a way to cut out a major cost. They have decided to have a booze-free wedding. We all know that alcohol can really push up the cost of a wedding. But what makes things even worse is that besides having no booze at the wedding, guests will only be allowed to have water as well. No soft drinks or juice allowed.

This decision has not gone down well with family and friends. The bride has taken to Reddit’s AITA group to share why they made the decision. “We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding. Honestly, this doesn't have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don't drink. Nothing against people who do, it's just not for us and we don't want to. On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda so most of the time it's only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don't even drink coffee,” shares the bride-to-be.

She adds that the wedding is being catered therefore everyone will have a good choice of food to choose from. “We don't want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just an large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a much cheaper cost,” she adds. “Well, when family and friends found out they got angry. Some didn't really care but some are really upset about it. Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don't have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don't want to bother with alcohol there).