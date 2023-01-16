Bridal couple’s ridiculous demands: No perfume allowed and the men have to work

Attending a wedding should be fun. A celebration! So much goes into planning a wedding so that the bridal couple can give their guests an occasion to remember.

Story continues below Advertisement

Of course, the day is all about the bride and groom, and they should be the focus, but some couples take that way too far. This soon-to-be wedded pair most certainly is one of those. A Reddit user took to the Wedding Shaming group to expose a bridal couple who are expecting way too much from their guests. I’m sure you would agree that their demands are a bit on the ridiculous side.

Here’s what the wedding invitation states and what they expect from their guests. Everyone is required to come early to help set up the marquee and decorations. The men are required to break down the marquee after the wedding. No one (especially the women) is allowed to wear overpowering scents as the bride doesn’t want them to compete with the flowers she has chosen. No one is to wear floral colours as it will be distracting in photos. Once the clean-up is done, then everyone can leave. Over and above all of this, guests are still expected to pay $360 per head.

Story continues below Advertisement

Can you imagine paying to attend a wedding and then still having to work? Needless to say, Reddit users have already given the couple a bridezilla/groomzilla status. “This would be an easy invitation to decline!!” was one user's response while another chirped, “if I was the Bride's father, I would even decline. ‘sorry honey, Love you, but can't make it’.”

Story continues below Advertisement