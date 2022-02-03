Bride baffled by groom’s ex-wife staying at nearby hotel to get support from wedding guests

Some people suffer from main character syndrome that they will go out of their way to make someone’s big day about them. A bride-to-be took to the internet to share her frustrations after learning that her fiancé’s ex-wife had booked herself at a nearby hotel so that the wedding guests can check up on her during the ceremony.

In an article published on Newsweek, Lux523 said people who are mutual friends to her fiancé and his ex-wife seem to be picking sides. “What has happened since the wedding being planned, people have said they will be spending the day of the wedding with Anna, so she is not alone. Bob is feeling increasingly hurt by this as he feels relationships that were very important to him (and to Anna), are being eroded,” she said. She added that Anne will be staying at the nearby hotel while her friends attend the wedding because she couldn’t bear being alone at home on the day that will supposedly be her hardest.

“My issue is, Anne’s friends who were going to be spending my wedding day with her, (their husbands are attending without them), have now said they will all attend the reception with their families and Anne will be there too but she won’t attend the venue itself, she will instead stay in a hotel nearby,” said Lux523. She added that while she cannot control Anne’s whereabouts, it is rather strange that she is seeking comfort from the wedding guests by coming to stay at the hotel nearby the wedding venue. “I understand she may be struggling with the fact that Bob is getting married but surely being up the road in a hotel, where everyone will know that’s where she is, including her children, isn’t going to help anyone,” added Lux523.