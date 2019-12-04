Everyone knows the golden rule for when attending a wedding - never upstage the bride. In this case, the bride was left in tears after one of her wedding guests arrived wearing a designer dress.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the guest in question took to Reddit, asking: “Am I The A*****e for wearing an expensive designer dress to my best friend's wedding?”
The unnamed woman explained that she had rented a designer dress for the big day because she had nothing fancy to wear. According to her, she thought the only restriction was not for other guests to wear white.
“So I wore a rented off-the-shoulder red gown. I also had my makeup and hair professionally done because I'm inept at personal styling,” she wrote.
The bride, who also happened to be her best friend, opted for a $100 (about R1 500) charity wedding gown for her day.