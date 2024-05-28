Bride-to-be called an a**hole for asking guests to pay to attend the wedding

We all know that a wedding can be a costly affair, but surely one shouldn’t expect your guests to pay to attend your wedding. A bride-to-be has come under fire after letting her guests know that they will have to pay $10 (about R180) to enter the wedding venue they so desperately want to get married at.

She took to Reddit to explain why she was asking her guests to pay but unfortunately, Reddit users were not on her side. “My fiance (23M) and I (23 F) are getting married in less than a month. We are doing a small wedding and only inviting 20 guests. We decided we wanted to have our wedding up in a canyon, but to access this canyon it costs $10. So we’re having our guests pay the $10 to enter the canyon. We put this canyon fee on our invitations,” writes the bride-to-be. After her sister received her invitation she called her and expressed that she was not happy that she had to pay to attend the wedding.

Her sister even called her an a**hole and accused her of being a cheapskate saying that there are other canyons that don’t have an entry fee. Besides the entry fee, they are asking guests to bring their own camping chairs as well. She adds that they are not having a real reception just a small dinner for those who attend, while posting their registry on social media but only 20 people are actually invited.

“We don't want to spend a lot of money and so doing it outdoors is one way of doing that. We also just want our close intimate friends and families to be there so I don't know what's wrong with keeping it small,” says the bride-to-be. She ends her post by asking Reddit users if she’s an a**hole for asking her guests to pay up. Unfortunately for her most users are saying that she is.

“I’d rather go to a wedding held in McDonald’s,” commented one person. Another wrote: “YTA for ‘posting your registry all over social media but only having 20 people invited’. That’s not normal folks, people who don't come to your wedding shouldn't be expected to give you gifts.” “So you’re skirting permit fees, venue fees, making your guests pay admission and bring their own chairs, only inviting 20 but making sure everyone you’ve ever met knows about your registry… there’s frugal, and then there’s tacky bordering on illegal. Either way YTA,” wrote another.