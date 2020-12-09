Bride-to-be claims her wedding dress is haunted and now she wants to sell it

The haunting of the wedding dress. It sounds like a straight-to-TV movie, only this time it became a real-life scenario for a bride-to-be. The unidentified US woman said she found a vintage wedding dress in an abandoned old gold rush town while hiking and took it home, determined to wear it to her upcoming nuptials, reported 7news.com.au. But as soon as she brought it home, strange occurrences started happening around the house. Now she’s determined to sell it.

Advertising the dress for sale on Facebook for $600 (about R8 900), she accompanied the post by explaining the bizarre string of events.

“While my fiancé and I were hiking through a small town between Fairfax and Carbanado, Washington, we came across an old gold rush town that was completely abandoned,” she wrote.

“Needless to say our curiosity got the best of us and we started to explore the ruins of this ghost town.

“In one of the rundown remnants of a small cottage we shimmied up into, I came across this dress.

“It was so gorgeous, I froze at the sight of it.

“And if I’m being completely honest, it scared the crap out of me all at the same time, but something about its ethereal beauty just begged me to bring it home with me.”

But soon strange things started happening.

“Afterwards, things at home would never be the same.

“After a week of having the dress, we noticed my cat beginning to hide underneath the bed almost all day, when she normally spent the day on us or on her designated window sill.

“Then things started moving around the house.

“First small things like a sock, and my closet door being open in the morning when I specifically remember closing it before bed.

“Then my cat’s food tray would get thrown at such velocity it would knock things off of the shelf hung on the wall it strikes.

“This happened relentlessly.

“And then came the smell of rotten eggs and fire that would fill our bedroom.

“Night after night.

“Then flies started to pile up against my back windows and swarm around my front door.”

Things took an eerie turn she described “doors slamming, lights turning on and off, candles being blown out in still air, footsteps all over my apartment and heavy anguished sighs so close to my ears I could feel the breath of whoever it came from."

When posting the story to their Facebook page, 7news.com.au readers were quick to comment.

“Flying objects, footsteps and odd smells… Sorry love, you were getting it confused with an actual relationship,” responded one user.

Another said: “Sounds more like she had a moody teenager not a ghost”

Suffice to say, the post didn’t exactly get the reaction that was expected.