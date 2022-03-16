Bride-to-be finds out dream wedding is axed after waiting 4 years for venue that she paid for with loan

Any bride-to-be works around the clock and does anything to ensure that the big day goes perfectly.
This can turn into a giant ball of stress ready to crush any time.
The truth is, there are some very real reasons why positive life events, like planning a wedding, can be stressful.
Jade White and her fiancée from Greater Manchester were left high and dry by her wedding hotel’s sudden closure after waiting for four years to tie the knot at the hotel.
In disbelief, White shared details that led to her dream wedding being cancelled on Manchester World.
"Apparently, it shut its doors. I didn't hear a thing until I went on the hotel's Facebook page.
"Absolutely everything was prepared - outfits and rings bought, cake ordered, decorations purchased, invitations sent - just for this to happen.
"Adam and I travelled all around the country to find the perfect venue, and it had been booked for four years - we even took out a loan to cover the costs.
"When I found out, I was absolutely devastated. I was crying too much to even tell Adam what had happened,’’ she said.
To cover the wedding costs, the couple had to take out a £10,000 (about R196 588,10) loan.
"Who knows if we'll ever get our money back - and I have no idea how to tell all our guests that there's no wedding after all."
Remembering the first time she saw the venue, after years of searching for the ideal place, White said: "As soon as we stepped foot into that hotel four years ago, we knew it was the one.
"I looked at my mum, and we both cried because it felt so special and we had searched everywhere to find the perfect venue."
Their wedding was originally scheduled for July 4, 2020, and cancelled due to Covid restrictions and lockdown.
They rescheduled for July 23, 2021, but again, due to the pandemic, the couple decided to push the date and finally decided on another date to avoid another cancellation and set the date for April 29, 2023.
While finalising the last details of the wedding recently and confirming the address for her make-up artist is what led to White checking Park Hall Hotel's Facebook page. It ended in tears, the place is closing and she doesn't have the venue she waited four-years for.