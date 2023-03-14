Bridesmaids walk out on bridezilla on her wedding day because of the bride’s ridiculous demand

Bridesmaids often have to deal with demanding brides who can test even the closest friendships. This bridezilla took things way too far, and it pushed her bridesmaids away.

A Reddit user took to the Wedding Shaming group to share her friend’s (who was a bridesmaid) unfortunate experience with what the Reddit users have labelled a bridezilla. On the day of the wedding, the bride suddenly had a problem with one of the other bridesmaids who wore glasses. After being told to not wear her glasses for the entire day, the bridesmaid told the bride that she wouldn't wear them during the vows and pictures.

“She (the bride) was screaming at her to not put them on for the rest of the day. Obviously, she couldn't do that since she needs to see,” shares the user. “The argument got more heated until bridezilla gave her the ultimatum to take them off and keep them off or leave.” This is when her friend and the other bridesmaids stepped in, told bridezilla she was out of line, and that they would all leave if she forced the girl with glasses to leave.