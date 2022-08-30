Bridezilla expects guests to wear Burberry scarves and Louboutin heels to her beach wedding

Wedding planning is stressful. So much so that it can turn even the sweetest bride-to-be into a full-on bridezilla. One aspect of planning a wedding is coming up with a theme. Whether it be in the colour scheme like the decor, flowers and table setting, which could even be carried on into the dress code. Or there can be a more novel theme like a butterfly or fairy theme (yes, it happens).

While it’s understandable that much thought and careful planning goes into executing these themes, it really shouldn’t be at the expense of the wedding guests. Of course, it’s nice to have some uniformity because it does make for really great wedding photographs. I mean, isn’t that what it’s all about? Pics for the gram!

This bride, however, took the whole “stick to the theme” brief to a whole nother level by telling her guests exactly what to wear. And to make matters even worse, she broke down the looks according to the guests’ weight as well. Women weighing between 45 and 70kg were to wear green velvet sweaters, orange suede pants and red Louboutin heels topped off with a Burberry scarf.

Men under 90kg were told to wear purple fluffy jackets with a soda hat, white sneakers and, topping off this interesting attire, “plain” glow sticks. Children were asked to wear all red. Now the colour combinations of these outfits, in themselves, are just terrible. No fashion-forward person would be caught dead wearing such an outfit, especially not to a wedding.

That, however, wasn’t as big an issue as the extremely costly, and very specific, designer brands that were listed in the “must-wear” list. A pair of Louboutin heels can set you back about R11 000, while a classic check Burberry scarf can cost you about R8 000. Before you even get to the rest of the outfit, you’re already R19 000 in!

The bride did, however, give her guests a year and a half to get their outfits together. When she sent out the invitations she said: “You have a year and a half to get working. No excuses!” Her reason for such a tall order was that she wanted “to create an incredible visual affect”.