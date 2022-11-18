Bridezilla wants her non-refundable deposit back because her make-up artist is an unmarried mother

Every bride wants her wedding day to be perfect. However, planning a wedding can be stressful and doesn't happen overnight.

And of course, everything comes with a price tag. From the venue to the decor, weddings can cost a fortune. While one can cut costs on certain items, things like your wedding dress, hair and make-up aren’t one of them.

Professional make-up artists don’t come cheap but they are worth every cent. Think about your wedding pictures. The last thing you want is to look back on your wedding day pictures and wonder, “what was I thinking?” Finding a great make-up artist can be tricky to find, so brides rely on recommendations and good reviews from others.

That is how this bride found her make-up artist. However, after meeting her and after having her trial done, the bride decided that she no longer wanted to use her. Her reasons for wanting to cancel the make-up artist’s service is rather bizarre, though.

In a post on Reddit, Wedding Shaming group, a bride shares that she did not click with the make-up artist because they have “different lifestyles”. “She’s ok with not being married with children and that doesn’t sit well with me,” explains the bride. Because of this, the bride now wants to cancel her service and is demanding her 50% refund back.

Even though she is well aware of the fact that it’s a non-refundable deposit, she’s insisting on it because she wants to put the money towards someone else. “She won’t give me my deposit back because she said she’s lost other opportunities and my reason isn’t good enough,” explains the bride. Unfortunately for the bride, most Reddit users are on the make-up artist’s side and feel that the bridezilla’s demand is unreasonable.