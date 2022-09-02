Britney’s son Jayden Federline: ‘It wasn’t good for me to go to mom’s wedding’

Britney Spears's son Jayden says it wasn't good for him to go to his mother's wedding. The 40-year-old pop star – who is mother to Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline but tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, in June – didn’t invite her parents and sister to her recent wedding and her youngest child could see the situation ending badly if he attended the ceremony. However, he said he was confident things could be “fixed”.

He told ITV news: “At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms.” Both Jayden and Sean have lived with their father since Spears filed for divorce from him in 2006. Jayden said that he “really wants to see” his mother again when she is better. He added: “I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Meanwhile, the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 – took to Instagram to respond to the comments, noting that she was “saddened” by his words and hoped they could meet again face to face. She assured him that her love for her children was boundless. She said: “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk openly about this!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone!!!” “I helped your father who hasn't had a job in 15 years!!!”(sic).