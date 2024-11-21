Cash bar or open bar at weddings? Bride-to-be wants to know if a cash bar is tacky

Is it tacky to make guests pay for their own drinks at a wedding? This is what this bridal couple wants to know.

The bride-to-be took the ‘Wedding’ page on Reddit to find out if they should have a cash bar at their wedding which is coming up in eight months' time. “There are a couple of people (on both my side and my fiance’s side) who are terrible drunks. I'm a bit worried that if alcohol is paid for that these people will take advantage and become terrible to be around,” she explains. “These people who are drunks are not necessarily violent, but can start verbal fights and shouting matches,” she adds.

“And no, not inviting isn't an option as I would never live it down because typically they are good people otherwise. Also one of them is even my brother... who is a bad drunk and argumentative. He was already not invited to my sister's wedding and to this day they still hate each other,” she continues. “Unfortunately my fiancé and I are NOT made of money so I think having a completely open bar and going over our budget for it is an insane idea.” However, she doesn’t want to offend any of her guests or want them to think that they are being tacky and cheap.

She adds that they will however be supplying each table of six one bottle of red and a bottle of white wine. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic punch will be served on arrival as well. “We want people to have a good time, yes but also to be responsible drinkers and are trying to encourage that.”

As one would expect, the people in the comment section were divided about whether or not they should have a cash bar. Some were on the bride’s side and insisted not all weddings have an open bar that was paid for by the couple. “I don’t think providing alcohol is necessary however I think it’s important to convey this information in advance to set expectations,” one person responded.

Another agreed saying: “I have been to weddings with open bars and cash bars, It does not bother me either way.” Others said getting guests to pay for their own booze was not a good idea and was in fact tacky. “In my circle, it’s very tacky. I’ve never been to a wedding with cash bar,” someone said.