Cheapskate boyfriend wants to reuse the engagement ring he got for his ex

I know that we have to reuse, reduce and recycle, but there are certain things that one simply shouldn’t. One of those would be an engagement ring.

And I’m not referring to family heirlooms. Those a wonderful. I’m referring to ones that belonged to someone else, especially if that someone else is an ex. A woman has taken to the “Am I Wrong” group on Reddit to tell people about her experience with her partner.

She explained that he had been planning to propose for a while and that he showed her the ring beforehand. “It is pretty and I thought it was okay that we use it. Then later when I asked him where he got it from, he sheepishly told me that he bought it for his ex,” she wrote. “I told him not to propose with it and I actually don't know if I want to be engaged at all right now, because he didn't tell me right from the start where this ring came from and of course, he's being cheap.”

“Am I wrong for being upset that my boyfriend tried to reuse the engagement ring he got for his ex for me?” she asked Reddit users. “Nope. My dad tried that with my mom. My mom said absolutely not and they went to the nice jewellery store in town. I now have my mom’s ring. It sealed 51 years of marriage before dad passed. Get your own ring to start your marriage off right,” responded one person.