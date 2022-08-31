Comrades runner Kagiso Ndlovu and his fiancé Prudence to have wedding of their dreams, thanks to radio listeners

When a man runs 90km for you and then uses a public platform to propose, you can only have one answer, YES! Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu’s marriage proposal during the Comrades marathon has stolen the hearts of many, besides his now fiancée.

At the end of the race Ndlovu pulled out a banner which read, “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90k for you”. The image was captured and soon went viral on social media. During an interview on Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast With Martin Bester, Joseph said his girlfriend had accepted his proposal (why wouldn’t she?) and the couple was over the moon. The groom-to-be also shared that the day of the race was the 10th anniversary of his first wife's death and he believed it was time for him to move on.

Ndlovu and his girlfriend dated for four months before he popped the question. After South Africa fell in love with him over his viral Comrades proposal, Jacaranda FM and its community came together to throw the couple the ultimate wedding.

#TheLegalSASport



Speaking to @ThabisoMosia on #SAFMSportOn on @SAfmRadio last night, Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu has said he was "very nervous".



Ndlovu went viral after proposing to his now fiancée, Prudence Phalatse-Mampe, live from the finish line of the #ComradesMarathon. pic.twitter.com/8HPtakPqtr — The Legal SA (@TheLegalSA) August 30, 2022 The newly engaged couple were in for a wonderful surprise when it was revealed that the Breakfast with Martin Bester listeners and sponsors had pulled together to give the couple a wedding they will never forget. Throughout the morning, the following items were gifted to the couple by generous listeners and companies:

An engagement ring by Mister K Jewellery Manufacturers

A dress by Cinderella Corner

A suit by Herman Van Der Merwe

Photography by House of Ru Photography

Wedding invitations by Pulse Printing

Catering by Greg, a colleague of Ndlovu’s.

Flowers by Isabel Nel Wild Flower Art

Ante-nuptial contract by Finlay and Niemayer Attorneys

A wedding cake by Lovit Bakery

Nails by Charne Lubbe

A first dance routine by La Danza Studio

A sponsored vehicle for the wedding by Contrasol

Thank you gifts by Hanri

R5 000 cash by Jacaranda FM listener Ben

A cabin on the Loveboat for their honeymoon “I think the story about Joe asking Prudence to marry him with his banner got a lot of people’s attention and got a lot of people curious and I was one of those people. I wanted to know who Prudence was and what her response was. So it was great to get them both on the line on the show this morning,” radio presenter Bester said. "Prudence told us she said yes and that they want to get married next year. Joe mentioned to us that if someone could come through with a ring, that would really make his week. I told him I will do my best and that is all I needed to say because our morning listeners, our family, are just incredibly kind and generous.” Bester added: “It snowballed from there. It started with a ring and all of a sudden the couple was gifted with a wedding dress, flowers, catering, legal agreements, nails, photography, dancing lessons and, at the end, we threw in a cabin on our Valentine’s Day Loveboat Cruise next year.

