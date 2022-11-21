Controlling mother-in-law left fuming after bride refused to change colour of her wedding dress

Most brides want to wear white on their wedding day. If not a stark white, then something off-white like soft ivory or pale champagne.

Regardless of the colour, ultimately it is the bride’s choice. It’s her day so only she should have a say in what she wears. The wedding dress is often the most-talked-about part of the wedding and for many brides, it’s not the easiest part.

It doesn’t make matters any easier when you have a meddling mother-in-law to contend with. Every so now and then you’ll find that one mother-in-law who will want to have a say in the wedding and the bride's choices. This particular mother-in-law was quite demanding about the type of wedding dress she expected the bride to wear.

The bride took to Reddit’s Wedding Shaming group to tell users about her mother-in-law’s fury over her not opting to wear a colour wedding dress her mother-in-law expected her to wear. “My husband's family has a tradition of always wearing blush dresses on their wedding day. They told me about this before, and I respectfully said I would wear whatever colour dress my perfect dress was. “Once I finally found it, it was white. MIL asked me to request if they could alter it to make it blush, or to find a new dress if they couldn't. I said I would ask, but if they couldn't then that was that,” shared the bride.

“Long story short, they couldn't and I showed up to my wedding in a white dress. All through the ceremony, MIL was seething. “During the reception, she pulled me aside and asked why my dress was white. I told her that I didn't want to find a new dress and they couldn't alter it. She said it was a tradition, and she was disappointed that I had broken it. J also said that he was disappointed when I walked down the aisle in a white dress,” she adds. Even though she stood her ground and wore the dress she wanted to, she wanted to know from the Reddit users, “Was I the a**hole for this? I could have just changed my dress.”