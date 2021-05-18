Dalton Gomez helped design Ariana Grande's "tasteful" wedding ring.

The couple married in secret over the weekend and it's now been revealed the 25-year-old real estate agent turned to Solow & Co to craft a custom platinum band to complement the diamond and pearl jewellery they made when he popped the question five months ago.

A spokesperson for the brand told E! News: "They worked with Dalton on this.

"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it."

Before Dalton proposed to Ariana last year, he approached jeweller Jack Solow to create the "very, very specific" engagement ring he wanted for the 27-year-old pop star.

Jack said in December: "Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York.

"He was very, very specific about what he wanted.

"He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece."

On Monday, the '7 Rings' hitmaker's spokesperson confirmed a "tiny and intimate" wedding ceremony took place at her and Dalton's home in Montecito, California over the weekend.

The representative said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The ‘God is a Woman’ singer announced her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent in December, when she posted a photo on Instagram of her ring.

The couple began dating in January 2020 and spent much of the Covid-19 pandemic self-isolating together at her home.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, ‘Stuck with U’, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.

The marriage news comes after Ariana was previously set to marry comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson, before the pair split in October 2018 after just five months together.

The ‘Positions’ singer also enjoyed a two-year romance with the late rapper Mac Miller - who passed away in September 2018 - before splitting shortly before she started dating Pete in May 2018.