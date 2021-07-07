Did Gordon Ramsay gatecrash a wedding to film a cooking show?

While you would imagine having a celebrity gatecrash at your wedding would be a fun story to tell your grandchildren someday, one couple was none too impressed when British chef Gordon Ramsay obstructed their big day. Charlie Willis and his wife Laura were tying the knot on a Cornwall beach last month when Ramsay and his crew rocked up to film the chef’s new BBC TV series called Future Food Stars.

While they had not paid for ‘exclusive' use of the beach at Lusty Gaze, the bride and groom were upset to feel like ‘extras’ on their own special day. Speaking to The Sun, groom Charlie said: “The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare. “We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a game show.”

According to reports, a spokesperson for Lusty Gaze said as the couple didn’t pay for exclusive use of their premises, Ramsay and his team were able to film despite the unusual circumstances. When the famous chef heard that Charlie and Laura were feeling upset, he offered to pay their wedding costs as a kind gesture. Ramsay’s producer also sent the couple a letter apologising for “unintentionally” impacting their wedding day.

The British chef also tweeted about the incident in his trademark cheeky fashion, posting a screenshot of a report by The Daily Mail. “Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding. Congrats on a beautiful marriage… if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me… I’ll try to not ruin it,” he tweeted. Must’ve missed the part where my crew and I ruined the wedding…..Congrats on a beautiful marriage….if you fancy a night at @savoygrill it’s on me…I’ll try to not ruin it @MailOnline https://t.co/34HXUVEoj2 pic.twitter.com/HlsVE7Es8x — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) July 5, 2021 Reports also revealed that Ramsay’s filming crew had permission to use the beach.