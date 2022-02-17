Duchess Catherine was reportedly ’in tears’ after wedding dress designer was revealed

Imagine having a breakdown the day after what was supposed to be the best day of your of life. According to Geo TV, Kate Middleton planned to surprise fans and viewers with her gorgeous laced wedding gown when she walked down the aisle in 2011.

However, the idea and information of the designer was leaked by a media outlet and, of course, this was not what she had wanted. Her fabulous wedding dress was designed by an English designer named Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen. "Behind the scenes, I think that caused tears at the palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret," royal expert Katie Nicholls said in documentary ’Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers’.

Picture: Reuters Prince William’s sweetheart had hoped to keep the designer’s name quiet until the wedding, the publication even wrote in their piece at the time while blowing the secret. Kate’s wedding dress was widely anticipated and generated much comment in the media. The designer wasn’t supposed to be formally announced until Kate made her way to the Westminster Abbey prior to the service, from the wedding car.