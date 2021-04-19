Elegant ideas for ’something blue’ on your wedding day

As a bride, planning your wedding down to every last excruciating detail is all part of laying the foundation for a perfect day. On your wedding checklist you are likely to see “something borrowed, something blue… ” This saying is common for traditional weddings and originates from an Old English rhyme that refers to having certain items as symbols of good luck. According to theknot, “something old represents continuity; something new offers optimism for the future; something borrowed symbolises borrowed happiness; something blue stands for purity, love, and fidelity; and a sixpence in your shoe is a wish for good fortune and prosperity”. For most brides, tweaking traditions is a thing of the “now”.

With so many ideas out there, it’s the perfect opportunity to artfully weave your lucky charms into the ceremony to ensure you feel complete when you say “I do”.

Before deciding how you would like to incorporate these small traditional items, discuss options with your mother, mother-in-law, and bridesmaids, they may have some crafty ideas on how to add a touch of sentimentality to your wedding day.

Divide responsibilities amongst them, by allocating certain items to certain people.

You mother may want to bestow something borrowed and the bridesmaids may want to take responsibility for one of the others and vice versa.

5 unique ideas for ‘something blue’ on your wedding day:

Fragrance

Light Blue by Dolce&Gabbana, Blue by Ralph Lauren for Women, Versace’s Dylan Blue Pour Femme and many others with the word “blue” in them could be a unique way to incorporate the tradition into your wedding.

From floral notes of blue jasmine to spices like vanilla, you’ll be able to smell your luck all day long.

Bouquet

Carry a bouquet blooming with blue buds. Blue hydrangea, grape hyacinths, corn flowers and many more, blue flowers for a bridal bouquet will stand out against the white of a wedding gown, adding an extra pop of colour.

Shoes

Why not wear blue shoes under the billowing skirt of your wedding dress?

Bridal gowns are most commonly floor length so nobody will really see them unless you want them to.

The super stand-out pop of colour will make for many a creative photo opportunity and can be woven into the wedding party colour scheme too.

For something a little more subtle, try finding a pair of shoes with blue soles instead.

Earrings

Dainty jewel earrings of sapphire, kyanite, lapis lazuli or zircon are a subtle yet striking way to bring blue into your wedding attire.

This way you’ll be wearing your good luck charm all evening on.

Another positive is that it can be passed down from generation to generation as a special family heirloom.

Ribbon

The ribbon tied around the bridal bouquet can be an elegant shade of blue – from soft and gentle baby blue to vibrant cobalt, or anything else in between.

Choose from buttery soft satin ribbons or even delicate lace to tie it all together.