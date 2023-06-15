eThekwini to host East Meets West Bridal Fair

Wedding bells are ringing in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in eThekwini, for the fourth edition of the East Meets West Bridal Fair happening from June 23 to 25. More than 30 exhibitors are expected take part, with upcoming and established designers showcasing their bridal collections.

Among them will be Kevin Ellis and Gareth Greaves Hidden Treasures Kloof and Highway SPCA, Wedding Whispers, Lotus Little India, Enhle Babes, Silo Brides, Bright Shadow and Zaheedas Fairytalez Collection. The three-day event will focus on every aspect of a dream wedding, from photographers and jewellery to wedding gowns and honeymoon destinations. “Through activations like these, we get to revisit the most inherent of human needs – and that is to care for and love (#Pavcares), and we believe that our shoppers are much more than a retail transaction. Their visit to the Pavilion is made up of special heartfelt moments, and we get to amplify these through events like the bridal fair,” says the centre’s marketing manager, Julie-anne Zuma.