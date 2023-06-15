eThekwini to host East Meets West Bridal Fair

Wedding bells are ringing in the Pavilion Shopping Centre in eThekwini, for the fourth edition of the East Meets West Bridal Fair happening from June 23 to 25.
More than 30 exhibitors are expected take part, with upcoming and established designers showcasing their bridal collections.
Among them will be Kevin Ellis and Gareth Greaves Hidden Treasures Kloof and Highway SPCA, Wedding Whispers, Lotus Little India, Enhle Babes, Silo Brides, Bright Shadow and Zaheedas Fairytalez Collection.
The three-day event will focus on every aspect of a dream wedding, from photographers and jewellery to wedding gowns and honeymoon destinations.
“Through activations like these, we get to revisit the most inherent of human needs – and that is to care for and love (#Pavcares), and we believe that our shoppers are much more than a retail transaction. Their visit to the Pavilion is made up of special heartfelt moments, and we get to amplify these through events like the bridal fair,” says the centre’s marketing manager, Julie-anne Zuma.
Visitors also stand a chance of winning their dream wedding valued at more than R100 000.
This includes venue hire at Macnut Farm Wedding and Function Venue, photography, MicroDerma treatment vouchers, a honeymoon package sponsored by One Stop Travel & Tours, décor by A2Z Event Specialists, a dress from Lotus Little India, a flower girl outfit courtesy of Zaheeda’s Fairytales, wedding dress hire from Wedding Whispers, Sorbet vouchers and luggage from Gopals Bags & Luggage.
Shoppers can enter by either completing the online entry form at www.thepav.co.za or visiting the bridal fair exhibitors and scanning the QR code at the exhibition stands.