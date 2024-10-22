Expert reveals six trends that will take 2025’s wedding season by storm

As the curtain falls on the 2024 wedding season, industry experts are turning their sights towards what the future holds for brides and grooms in 2025. Claudia Postigo, founder of The Planner Co., a wedding agency focused on creating bespoke celebrations in Spain, predicts that next year will see a significant shift with personalisation in wedding planning.

Bold colour palettes This season will say goodbye to muted pastels and welcome vibrant, statement-making colours. Expect to see jewel tones, emerald greens, sapphire blues and deep burgundies, paired with bold accents. “You could use a striking combination of navy and fuchsia for the reception, with bold floral centrepieces and velvet table linens to match,” Postigo suggests.

Cultural fusion The return of global travel and increasing cross-cultural relationships are paving the way for couples to blend their cultural traditions, creating truly unique ceremonies. This could take various forms, such as a Hindu ceremony followed by a Western reception.

“Couples are also blending cultural music, food, and attire, like having Chinese lion dancers during cocktail hour or serving a multi-cuisine menu that reflects both heritages,” she says. “This trend allows couples to honour their roots and introduce both sides of the family to each other’s traditions,” Postigo explains. This approach helps couples honour their roots while fostering family connections. Technology integration

As virtual participation continues to thrive post-Covid, live-streaming wedding ceremonies is quickly becoming commonplace. Innovations include wedding invitations featuring augmented reality, enabling guests to scan a QR code for a 3D venue tour. “I predict that in 2025, we’ll see this growth in wedding-focused tech expand even more,” Postigo adds. “For example, there’s growing interest in creating custom wedding apps where guests can access the wedding schedule, share photos in real-time, or view live updates.”

Instead of a large ballroom, couples may opt for intimate dinners in vineyards or private restaurants. Picture: Freepik Intimate celebrations While glamour and grandeur have their place, 2025 will also usher in a trend towards smaller, more intimate affairs. Micro-weddings, typically involving fewer than 50 guests, allow couples to engage meaningfully with their attendees.

Instead of a large ballroom, couples may opt for intimate dinners in vineyards or private restaurants, creating memorable experiences in creative venues, from private homes to art galleries. The personal touch elevates these gatherings, with features like handwritten letters for each guest or bespoke favours. Experience-driven receptions

Next year will likely witness a departure from traditional reception formats, favouring inventive and interactive options. “Food stations are something I think we’ll see more of. They offer an amazing variety of options, like build-your-own tacos, sushi rolling demonstrations, or dessert stations where guests can decorate their own cakes,” says Postigo. Entertainment will also undergo an evolution, with possibilities including live art performances and surprise acts.

Imagine having a professional mixologist crafting custom cocktails or a live painter capturing the event's key moments on canvas. These experiences promise to create unforgettable memories for everyone present. Luxury elopements Simplifying the traditional wedding format is becoming increasingly appealing, with more couples opting for luxurious elopements in stunning locations.

“A couple might elope to a secluded beach in Bali with only a handful of guests or get married alone on the rooftop of a skyscraper overlooking the New York City skyline,” she adds. These intimate ceremonies permit a focus on personalisation, allowing couples to indulge in custom-designed attire and tailor-made experiences, including gourmet dinners prepared by private chefs. Adventurous options, such as eloping after a hike in the Swiss Alps, are also gaining traction.

“In 2025, couples want their ceremony to be as unique as their love story, so personalisation will be a huge focus. This goes beyond just custom vows. “Poetry readings written by loved ones, music with special significance, or cultural rituals that symbolise their journey together are all examples of personalisation that a couple could include. “We are also seeing an increased interest in personalised décor, from monogrammed details to bespoke floral arrangements,” Postigo adds.