Former Victoria's Secret Angel, Erin Heatherton ties the knot

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who dated Leonardo DiCaprio for ten months, before they split in September 2012 - has married her partner, Karol Kocemba. The 33-year-old supermodel shared a video on Instagram of herself and her husband being lifted up by their wedding guests on their big day, and she added the caption: "Best week of my life".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) Heatherton confirmed she and Kocemba were engaged last March. She shared a picture with her husband-to-be and her engagement ring, and wrote: "So happy!!" Heatherton previously dated former NFL star Jordan Cameron and Australian DJ Felix Bloxsom.

In 2015, the beauty admitted she thought DiCaprio, 48, was a "wonderful person". She said at the time: "He's a wonderful person, and he's a friend of mine. I wish him all the best." The two ended their relationship due to their "busy schedules".

A source said at the time: "There's no bad blood - they still care about each other a lot. "They're both just really busy. They had crazy schedules. They still love and respect each other very much. It was just time to move on." The actor started dating German model Toni Garrn after his split from Heatherton, but their relationship also ended in late 2014.

Heatherton was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2010 to 2013, and in 2021 the star admitted to using diet pills to lose weight during that time. She said a nutritionist started her "on this diet pill called phentermine", which is an amphetamine-like prescription appetite suppressant. Noting her therapist later described it as "bathwater meth", she said: “I don’t know. I was just like, ‘Let me Lance Armstrong this because I’m renovating my condo. I can’t lose my job right now.’