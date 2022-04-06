From the church ceremony to wedding reception: Here’s how to change your bridal look

Finding the perfect wedding gown is, for most brides, right at the top of their priority list. However, the traditional wedding gown worn at the official ceremony is no longer the only dress brides worry about.

Many brides are now opting to change out of their ceremony gown to something a bit more “after-party” appropriate. Gone are the days when the bride, especially those who opted for the classic princess-inspired ball gown - which tends to be heavy and voluminous - has to cautiously move around at the wedding reception. As part of the wedding day, you’re meant to relax and dance the night away with your guests.

Picture: Pexels While the ceremony dress is the obvious showstopper, the second doesn’t have to be less stunning. Here are some ideas on how to go from the church to the reception party in style. One dress two looks

A popular choice with many brides is a gown design that can easily be transformed into a more relaxed style by simply removing or adjusting a section of the dress. One option is to design the ball gown in such a way that the skirt (voluminous bottom part of the dress) is removable. This means the dress would have layers. When the skirt is removed, the bride is left with a fitted dress in the length she wishes.

A short party dress is perfect. This way, the dress will still have the same feel as the church dress, just a different shape. The focus of these style dresses would be a bedazzled, embroidery or embossed bodice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feathers (@feathers_bridal) Make a colour change Some brides prefer more simple designs. A classic satin slip dress or a low back halter neck can easily work just as well in a different colour. Same dress design. Different colour.

One of the most obvious colour changes would be from white to black. Your style will go from angelic bride to party girl in an instant. So when you’ve finalised the design of your ceremony dress, simply have a replica made in a different colour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CustomWedding&Eveningdresses (@katrinfavor_boutique) Ditch the ceremony accessories and glam up your make-up If you’re wearing a tiara, it can be the first item to go. Swap the chandelier earrings for something more simple. Ditch the long veil. You can’t dance while holding onto a 2-meter long veil.

Brides prefer to keep their ceremony make-up looks more classic and toned down. For a more festive and party-ready look, add a bold lip and a dramatic eye. Wearing hair up for the church look? Then let your hair down! After all, the after-party is all about letting your hair down. However, if you decide to change things up, make sure that you’re comfortable. Kick-off your heels and enjoy the party.