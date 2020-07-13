Frustrated bride says mother-in-law changed wedding date without asking her first

Most married couples will tell you that planning a wedding is probably the most nerve-wracking experience. From planning the guest list to the catering to the photographer, it's a lot to take on. But what if that task was taken away from you without your permission or knowing? That's exactly what a bride's mother-in-law did when it came to planning her big day. Taking to Reddit, the frustrated bride shared her annoyance with other forum users and asked if she was overreacting. Posting under the thread "Help! Am I overreacting? MIL announced a new wedding date for us", Reddit user JUSTNOMIL wanted to get the advice of her fellow Redditors. She starts off with: "Me and my fianće have been engaged for 2 years now, he had a younger sibling who died in a tragic car accident on September 21th, 2018. At the age of 27." She then added that because of the tragedy, the family is still reeling from the loss.

But here comes the reason for her post. "My fianće and I decided to postpone our wedding due to Covid-19 related issues, then later my fianće had a new job opportunity he couldn't miss, fortunately we finally decided on a date that would work for both of us, we decided to have our wedding at the end of September.

"We made the announcement, but my mother in law got upset with it, shamed us for not consulting with her first and told my fianće we can't have the wedding in September because her son, my brother in law, died in September."

So instead of coming to an agreed date for the wedding, her future mother-in-law chose a date in October and went one further by making the new wedding date announcement on social media. And, she's already started making a guest list.

"I'm asking should I try and have a wedding date that I had planned for or just fall in line and follow with what my mother in law thinks was the best?, she asked on the forum.

Expecting that Redditors would see things from her perspective, this bride got it all wrong when most sided with the groom's mother.

"This is one of the few times I understand the zilla. The wedding is just a few days after the anniversary of her son's death. She has no right to choose a date herself, but she is right to ask the date be moved to a different month," said one user.

Another tried to be the voice of reason: "My husband died just two years ago ... trust me, it’s still painful. Better than the first year but painful. I can’t imagine how much more painful it would have been to loose one of my sons. That said, the MIL shouldn’t have tried to highjack the wedding date. My problem with this OP is ... really??what were they thinking in the first place??? Whatever possessed them to think a wedding on/near that death anniversary was a good idea?"