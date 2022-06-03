Getting engaged or married? Choose platinum

An engagement or an exchange of rings is that moment – the first step towards a lifetime of togetherness, the time one realises what one has is meant to be cherished. Couples wistfully embark on a special journey of committing to always having each other's back, as friends, as each other’s strongest supporters, as each other’s biggest critics, loudest cheerleaders and partners for life. Whether a grand affair or fiercely private and intimate, this moment is worthy of something different, truly exceptional – platinum.

Born of the stars and 30 times rarer than gold, platinum is found in select locations across the world, making it much sought after. Another distinctive quality of the metal is its ability to remain unchanged through time and circumstance, never losing its natural white lustre or form, much like the love one would aspire for. As couples commit to being each other’s strongest allies, 95% pure platinum becomes their metal of choice to commemorate this moment. The PT 950 mark stamped on each piece stands testimony to the purity of the metal, being one of the highest that precious jewellery has to offer. And just like the strength of the love that these couples share, platinum's high density makes sure that it holds on to precious stones firmly and securely for a lifetime. Intricately crafted platinum love bands celebrate a love that is truly rare, based on modern and progressive values of mutuality, respect, equality and friendship much sought after in a relationship today. With its differentiated look, special and modern design sensibilities, its reputation as the metal of love, it appeals to the younger millennials and gen Z.

Lover’s embrace The latticework on these rings resembles how the two of you shield each other every step of the way. Platinum Love Bands hold their shape no matter what – a fitting way to tell your special someone that they’ve always got a safety net, carefully woven with strength and comfort. Forged by Faith

Rippled motifs on these bands exemplify the journey the two of you share. And a journey like yours can only be marked with a metal that’s just as resilient – platinum. Rising in love Twin hearts anchor both these rings, reflecting how your love inspires you both to stand tall through it all. Cast in 95% pure platinum, a metal that’s truly enduring and never fading – and, much like your love, truly rare?

