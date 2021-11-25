Groom doesn’t want his fiancée’s sister in his wedding because she 'harassed' him

When you marry someone, you marry their entire family. While there’s the classic love/hate relationship that one often sees in movies between brides and their mother-in-laws, one rarely comes across situations where there would be tension among the brother and sisters-in-law.

This particular groom, however, didn’t want his soon-to-be sister-in-law anywhere near him, especially not on the wedding day and wasn’t going to keep quiet about it. Aman went on to Reddit to share his dilemma on the "Am I The A**hole" forum under the username u/aita_weddingtroubles. He explained that while his fiancée's sister lived with the couple, the sister "harassed" him.

"She would say things like 'you would look good in that' or 'I wish I could find someone like you,'" the man wrote in the post that has received more than 6 000 votes. "During the few months, it divulged [sic] into her 'accidentally' walking in on me in the shower, spilling things on me so that I have to change clothes, saying that she should be in my fiancée's shoes, and constantly making comments about my body," he said. However, when he told his fiancée about it and the fact that it made him feel "uncomfortable“, she dismissed her sister's remarks as nothing more than a "joke."

When the man's fiancée announced that she wanted her sister to serve as her maid of honour, he wasn’t going to take it laying down. "I told her everything I've brought up before, and said that her sister might try to ruin the wedding because of this huge crush (if that's even the right word) that she has on me. "I also said that maybe I'd be okay with her being involved in the wedding in some other way, but I don't feel comfortable with her being that involved and so close to both of us."

Many Redditors felt that u/aita_weddingtroubles was justified in not wanting his fiancée's sister in his wedding party. Some even argued that he shouldn't marry someone who thinks sexual harassment is "no big deal". "NTA (not the a**hole), and I would stick to this OP (original poster). Your fiance is choosing someone who sexually harassed you, over you, on your own wedding day! It's not 'practically,' she did. Her behavior was repeated, predatory and quite frankly disgusting," said u/sugarxb0nes. "I would like you to really think about this, why do you want to marry someone who thinks her sister sexually harassing you is no big deal," offered u/Automaticaving.