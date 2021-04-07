Groom kicks salty sisters out of wedding venue for ignoring ’no kids allowed’ policy

Weddings are a joyous occasion, giving family and friends time to reconnect after months or even years of not seeing each other. And for parents, well, it’s an excuse to leave the kids at home and let their hair down with reckless abandon. That’s why, personally, I have no problem when a wedding invite declares: “unfortunately, no children allowed.” Not all folks think the same and take the no kids policy as a personal insult. So when an anonymous groom put the question to Redditors, many took pity on him after the huge upset it had caused. "My wife and I got married two weeks ago. We wanted a child-free wedding so we've let everyone know my family/in-laws/friends and relatives and everyone was okay with it. Except for my family. I have three sisters all with kids from 2-10," he wrote.

"My mom said it was illogical to not allow kids since (1 this never happened in the family and (2 my sisters live towns away so the kids can't be left alone. After a lot of arguing and others getting involved. I stood my ground and they agreed to not bring kids."

But on his big day, his three sisters arrived at the wedding with their kids in tow.

With no other choice, he turned them away because other guests complied with the rule, so why couldn’t they?

A huge argument between the four siblings ensued, resulting in security having to escort them out. The groom’s parents also chose to leave.

But after having to deal with online bullying via social media and threatened with text messages, the groom finally found out that his mother had orchestrated the plan to bring with the kids.

"It turned out my mom told them to bring their kids and she'd deal with me later. I told them they could've arranged for a babysitter but my mom said they wanted to celebrate as a whole family," he revealed.

"(She also) said that I ruined my own wedding by making a scene. And everyone will always remember my wedding as a disaster."

More than 21 700 online users upvoted the groom’s post, with Reddit data showing an equivalent to 94% of the users who responded, Fox News reported.

