The photo shows their hands lovingly resting on top of each other with the bridal bouquet. Picture: Website screenshot (www.newshub.co.nz)

Most couples tend to cherish their wedding pictures, mainly because the day goes by in such a flash. But this bride will forever remember her groom's dirty, grimy hands nesting under her perfectly-manicured nails. It's a picture that's now been immortalised online after it was shared to members-only Facebook group "That's It, I'm Nail Shaming".

The photo shows their hands lovingly resting on top of each other with the bridal bouquet. On further inspection, one can see the dirt sitting under the groom's nail bed.

Online users were quick to blast the guy, with some even questioning his hygiene habits.

"Is this a funeral and he's dug himself out of a f***ing grave?" commented one user.

Another said: "I just can't with these men who can't be bothered to make an effort even ONE TIME for the person they are promising to spend their life with."

For their sake, the couple were not identified in the post. And one user even came to the groom's defense by saying: "At least she has a working man! It's a shame y'all are degrading this man."