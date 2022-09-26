Groom-to-be returns his fiancée’s wedding dress and replaces it with one his mother picked out

Finding the perfect wedding dress can be a challenge for most brides. Dealing with a meddling mother-in-law while trying to find your perfect wedding dress is even more challenging.

Mother-in-laws can really make wedding planning hard for a bride especially when the person is marrying the only son. The movie Monster-in-law pretty much sums up just how ugly things can get when they insist on “helping out” with the wedding arrangements. Trying to strong-arm a bride into opting for different decor is one thing, but trying to get her to pick a dress she doesn’t like is something quite different.

What makes matters even worse for a bride is when her groom-to-be sides with his mother. One bride-to-be didn’t think matters could get any worse with her meddling mother-in-law until her fiancé changed the wedding dress she picked out, for a dress his mother wanted her to wear. The 28-year-old bride-to-be took to Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” group to share her unfortunate experience and to find out if she’s an a**hole for getting upset about it.

The trouble started when she went wedding dress shopping. “She insisted to come along for wedding dress shopping. I took her with me and my mom and friends. I was so lucky to have found what I was looking for but she picked a dress that she liked so much and said that "she always pictured her son's bride in it". mom and friends thought this line was creepy. I thought the dress was somewhat creepy and toooootally not my type. I apologized and thanked her for her "vision" but told her that I'd already decided on a dress that I had "envisioned" myself wearing at my wedding!” writes the bride-to-be. “She got all p**sy because of it apparently, then must've told my fiance because he came home in the evening ranting about how I made his mom upset, and "turned down" her help in choosing the wedding dress and excluded her from the process”.

“Yesterday I came home and found out that he had returned my wedding dress and replaced it with the one his mom wanted” She expressed her unhappiness to her fiancé which led to a huge argument. Her own mother is now angry as well and wants to get involved in the dispute.

