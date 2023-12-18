Groom’s vulgar wedding vows go viral - ‘I promise to smack that a** every chance I get’

One of the most important and deeply personal parts of a wedding ceremony is the exchanging of vows. Some people spend days perfecting their vows.

This guy made it pretty clear that he spent no time at all when it came to preparing his cherished speech to his wife-to-be. A groom has gone viral on TikTok after user @ckentertainmentservices posted a snippet of the wedding ceremony. The video which has been viewed over 9 million times shows the bride and groom at the alter during the part of the ceremony where they have to say their vows.

In the video that is captioned: “I promise to smack that FELLAS, this is your sign to go write those vows… now,” you hear the groom say: “I promise to smack that a** every chance I get. Booyah,” while laughing. He even admitted that he didn’t prepare anything: “I didn’t write nothing out.” Even after being asked if he had anything else to say, he added: “That’s what I’m going with.”

TikTokers didn’t find his actions funny at all. “I'm sure she planned the whole wedding from the table cloths to his damn suit, and he couldn't say a few words to express his love for her,” commented one person. “Even if he didn’t write nothing down, he couldn’t think of a few things he liked about his wife???” someone else said.