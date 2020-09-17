Guest accuses bride of having ’etiquette of a twig’ after falling out over wedding gift

Most couples save up for years for the perfect wedding. Everything comes at a price, from the decor to the catering to the wedding photographer. So as a guest, you’ll know to spend a little extra when it comes to choosing the perfect wedding gift. Sometimes it doesn’t really work out that way but in the end it’s the thought that counts, right? But this bridezilla may have taken things too far after calling out one of her wedding guests for gifting her with a “tacky” snacks hamper after she spent $200 (about R3 200) on the guest and their date's dinner. The bride, only identified as Laura from Hamilton, Canada, chastised the guest for sending the gift instead of a cash envelope after she had spent $34 000 to host 210 guests, the Daily Mail reported. But instead of letting things be, wedding guest Kathy Mason, had a salty comeback of her own, saying the bride had “the etiquette of a twig.”

Taking to Reddit’s wedding shaming forum, The Hamilton Spectator rehashed things for Redditors to decide.

Exhibit 1: Laura’s text to Kathy

"I'm not sure if it's the first wedding you have been to, but for your next wedding … people give envelopes. I lost out on $200 covering you and your dates plate . … and got fluffy whip and sour patch kids in return. Just a heads-up for the future."

Exhibit 2: Kathy takes her argument to Burlington Mamas Facebook group

Her poll gathered more than 200 responses in less than 24 hours. Even those who agreed cash was a more appropriate gift thought the bride's reaction was a bit too much.

Exhibit 3: Redditors have their say

“What planet is this horrible bride living on?? If you don’t like or want the gift, then re-gift the damn thing and move on with your life, you rude hag,” commented one user.

“It may have been all she could afford. I accepted every gift gracefully even if it wasn’t on the list of things I wanted,” said another.

Another said: “Have the wedding you can afford, period.”

Overall, the post received a 94 percent upvote.