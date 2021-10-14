Guys, do you need help deciding on a wedding ring? Ask Twitter

A wedding ring is a sign of love, promise and commitment. It shows others that you belong to someone else. It’s the one piece a married person is meant to wear every day. So deciding on that one special ring can be daunting.

Twenty-eight-year-old Uthman Samaai finds himself in a position where he’s having some difficulty deciding on a wedding band. So he turns to Twitter to seek help on how to choose a ring from the options he likes and asks the married guys out there for advice and to show him their wedding bands. Along with four images of different rings, he tweets: “Choosing a ring is tough. Married homies, show me your bands?” Choosing a ring is tough. Married homies, show me your bands?



I like these: pic.twitter.com/A1HBGzNqi8 — Fully Vaxxed Uth 🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@UthmanSamaai) October 13, 2021 Guys were quick to come out and share images of their bands and advice on what to look out for when choosing one.

While there were a few responses on what their favourites were from the option shown, others offered advice on what to look out for when buying a ring. Judging from the words of advice, for most of the men, it’s all about the metal used, its durability and simple designs. One Twitter user responded: “Palladium band. Tough. Because I never take it off & most other metals wouldn't take the beating I put it through.”

“Plain Titanium – 7 years – only take it off to sleep,” said another. “The simpler, the better. Remember, you need to go timeless because it will last forever, so you don't want to get tired of a design. And it must withstand doing DIY, showering, swimming or working a boxing bag,” advised another. A few ladies got in on the thread and shared their thoughts on what they like about their partner’s ring.