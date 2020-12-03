Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton set to tie the knot on their Oklahoma ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will tie the knot in a chapel which has been built on the grounds of their Oklahoma ranch. The happy couple announced in October they are set to get married after five years together, and sources have now said that 44-year-old Blake has had a chapel constructed on his ranch, which is likely to be the venue for their wedding. An insider revealed to Us Weekly magazine: “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help. It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.” The news comes after it was reported Gwen, 51, is “ecstatic” about her engagement news. Insiders last month said Blake had made sure to get her entire family’s approval before the “surprise” proposal, which left the former No Doubt star speechless.

A source said: "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission. Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise.”

Sources had previously revealed the ‘God’s Country’ star had involved Gwen’s three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, whom she has with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - in his proposal plans.

They explained: "Blake is very close to Gwen's boys. They talked it through and Blake made sure they were part of the excitement! Blake had a custom-made engagement ring. He knows the designer and has used them in the past to make bracelets for Gwen.”

But when it came to the proposal itself, Blake took the traditional route by speaking to Gwen’s father to get his approval.

The source added: "Blake's plan to propose to Gwen began by asking her father for her hand in marriage. Gwen is very traditional so he truly felt that asking her father for approval was the proper thing to do. And her father adores Blake. Gwen has been ready to tie the knot for a long time and Blake knew this was the perfect time.”