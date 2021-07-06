Gwen Stefani rocks stiletto cowboy boots on her wedding day

The groom wore jeans and the bride wore stiletto cowboy boots. American Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani tied the knot last Saturday during an intimate wedding ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

On Monday, the Hollaback Girl singer took to Instagram to share images taken on their special day. The blushing bride was positively beaming with joy and looking ever the chic pop star in a white custom made Vera Wang gown. The gown the 51-year-old mother of three wore during the ceremony featured a full-length tulle skirt and sweetheart style fitted bodice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) The dress featured "hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt", said designer Vera Wang.

During the ceremony she wore a long veil featuring the names of her sons, Kingston James McGregor, 15, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, seven embroidered along the edge. After the ceremony the bride’s wedding gown was transformed into a “party dress”. She swopped the long skirt for a funky shorter skirt, showing off her toned legs in fishnet stockings and sky-high stiletto cowboy boots designed by Le Silla. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

“You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton,” she captioned the post showing the dress. The long veil was replaced by am on trend short veil that featured a big white bow and white flower motives. In one of the images you see the couple sharing a romantic moment kissing next to their elaborate wedding cake.

In another image the happy newly weds are seen driving off in a golf cart as Stefani clutches a bouquet of white flowers.

Newly weds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Picture: Instagram/gwenstefani In true country style, the groom wore jeans with a black waistcoat worn over a white shirt and white bow tie. Clearly the groom allowed his bride to shine! The couple, both judges on the talent search competition The Voice, had been dating for five years before getting engaged in October 2020.