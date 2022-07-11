Her fiancé’s mother picked out her engagement ring and now she wants him to change it

When he decides to put a ring on your finger, one can only pray that it’s going to be one that you like. A woman’s engagement ring is often the only one that matters. The wedding band is just an added bonus.

The engagement ring is one that gets all the attention. It’s all about the size of the diamond and of course how much it cost. To avoid disappointment many women will subtly (sometimes not so subtly) indicate the type of ring they like - their dream ring. So when a woman was proposed to recentky with a ring that wasn't anything close to what she had talked to her fiance about, she wanted him to change it.

Reddit user krazykupcakes99 took to the “AITA” group to ask, “AITA for asking for a new engagement ring?” If getting the wrong ring wasn’t bad enough, she later learnt that it was the fiance’s mother who in fact picked out the ring. When she asked if he could get a different ring he “got upset”, and told her she was ungrateful and that she should be happy that he even got her a ring.

“He said that his mom was the one to pick it out so I should just wear it” To make matters worse, her mother-in-law-to-be, called the bride-to-be to say that she had no taste in jewellery and “should just go with what she says”. “I get that he spent a lot of money on this ring, but we have talked about what I wanted before, and I'm going to be the one wearing this. Am I being ungrateful for asking for a new ring? AITA?

Reddit followers had her back and many agreed that it wasn’t right of him to let his mother pick out her engagement ring. One user commented: “OP should just go to a jeweler who will exchange the ring for the one she wants. If FMIL remarks about it and her fiance doesn't back OP up, that'll tell her all she needs to know about where his primary loyalty lies.” Another Reddit follower commented: “If he's already putting his mom ahead of you like this, you may want to just return it and move on. It's not just the ring you're stuck with, it's also his mom and living with how much he may side with her over you.”