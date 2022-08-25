Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 25, 2022

‘How cruel!’ Photographer horrified when bridal party releases mostly dead butterflies from tiny boxes at wedding ceremony

The appalled photographer went on to Reddit to shame the bridal party. Graphic: Indy/Dieter Bertram

Published 44m ago

When are people going to stop using animals at weddings?

We’ve seen fish in bowls as centrepieces, the releasing of doves and even alpacas are now being used in ceremonies.

Surely one has to draw the line somewhere.

A wedding photographer who was hired to photograph a butterfly theme wedding, was horrified when you discovered that the theme had nothing to do with decor, but involved live butterflies.

The appalled photographer went on to Reddit to shame the bridal party.

He wrote: “I was made aware that there would be a ‘butterfly release’ when the couple would leave the church. In my head, there would be a big cage/aquarium full of butterflies and they would open it.”

“But no. Butterflies were kept in a cake box. The mother of the bride opened the cake box and smaller, butterfly-shaped boxes were inside. The boxes were tiny, so it was clear the butterflies were trapped with no possibility of movement. How cruel.”

He went on to say that each guest was handed the tiny boxes but when it was time for everyone to open the boxes to release the butterflies, they either fell on the ground or stayed lifeless in their boxes.

“We’re in the south, it was burning out outside. It was impossible to survive in this heat and … well all the butterflies that were probably sitting in a box in the car since this morning were dead,” he added.

He ended his shaming post by asking, “How is this thing even legal?”

Animals

