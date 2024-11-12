How to plan your dream wedding without breaking the bank

Planning a wedding can be a challenging task, especially if you don’t have a professional wedding planner and rely on your family and friends to make the magic happen. As they say “teamwork makes the dream work”, so with all the right people in your corner, you can get the wedding of your dreams without breaking the bank.

“Weddings are special and once-in-a-lifetime events, but they often come with hefty price tags. Couples are responsible for arranging a venue, guest list, menu, flowers, transportation, accommodation and more, which can be overwhelming mentally and financially,” says Claudia Postigo of The Planner Co. So if you’re planning on getting married, Postigo suggests the following tips to save some money. Choose off-season dates

Busy dates like December will cost you because there is a high demand for venues and décor. Whereas in winter, not many people get married so you are likely to save a considerable amount of money on venues, caterers and other services. Leverage DIY décor If there’s one person who knows how your wedding should look like, it’s you. Your vision can come to life if you take it upon yourself to do the decor, starting with invitations all down to candles and the lighting.

Just gather your friends to help you showcase your decor skills. Book non-traditional venues If you have a backyard garden, use it instead of booking a venue. With the right decor, you could turn it into something magical without spending so much money.

Reduce the guest list This one may be a challenge, especially for the black community because your mom will probably want to invite her people. But remember, it is your wedding and the only guests you need are close friends and family. Unless you can afford to, do not invite people who aren’t close to you, including those childhood friends you haven’t seen in the last 20 years.