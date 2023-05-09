‘I don’t want to attend my sister’s wedding because of her strict dress code’

Every bride wants her wedding day to be perfect. However, some brides take things too far.

Especially when it comes to dress codes. This bride is so strict about it that it’s deterred her own sister from going to the wedding. The sister has taken to Reddit to explain why she no longer wants to attend her own sister’s wedding.

“My sister has her dream wedding planned, she has been dreaming of her wedding all her life and has everything down to the t. She has her cake, her venue, her dress, the bridesmaids’ dresses and the flower arrangements all prepared,” shares the bride’s sister. “She sat me and my sisters (who are not bridesmaids) down to show us the dresses she wanted us to wear. They were cute flowy pink gowns with lace around the neck area. We all loved them but I had a problem, they were short-sleeved,” she continues. The user goes on to explain that even though the wedding is in summer and short sleeves are essential, she has scars down her arms that she doesn’t want people to see at the wedding.

“I pulled her aside and asked if I could get a dress with sleeves or if I could wear sleeved gloves. She said no and that she wants everyone to look the same, so I couldn’t wear sleeves or have a different dress. I said I wasn’t comfortable having my arms on show around such a large amount of people and that you would see them in all the pictures,” she expressed. “She then said if I wasn’t going to co-operate I just shouldn’t come. She told my family I was being difficult and didn’t want to obey the dress code because I wanted to be ‘different’,” added the user. The bride’s sister is now opting not to attend the wedding at all because she doesn’t want to ruin her sister’s perfect wedding day by dressing differently.

She now wants to know from the Reddit users if she’s the a**hole for not wanting to attend the wedding. Here’s what some of the people had to say. “NTA – You came up with a perfect solution with the gloves. Her not accepting it because of some ridiculous perfectionist aesthetic that no one will care about is absurd,” responded one user.

“NTA. Why is it that weddings make perfectly nice people turn into selfish, entitled jerks? I always cringe when I hear ‘dream wedding’. It smacks of future Bridezillas,” commented another.