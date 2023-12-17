ICYMI: ‘Wedding of the century’ bride deletes her TikTok account as groom faces jail time

She had a fairytale wedding fit for a queen but it doesn’t seem like she’ll have her happily ever after. Florida car dealership heiress Madelaine Brockway went viral on TikTok after sharing snippets of her lavish wedding which has been referred to as “the wedding of the century”.

The wedding celebration took place over five days and is estimated to have cost $56-million. When the 26-year-old married her longtime boyfriend, Jacob LaGrone, in November they pulled out all the stops. She hosted a four-day bachelorette party featuring different themed nights, including 'Aliens' and 'Marie Antoinette', at the lavish Amangiri Resort in Utah.

The bridal shower took place at Dior’s exclusive private suite. The wedding featured an intimate concert by Maroon 5, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite, and an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles. The bride wore a custom Dior haute couture dress.

Opera Garnier, one of the most iconic locations in Paris was where we hosted the welcome dinner for Madelaine and Jacob. The whole experience was influenced by the Opera's rich history and the abundance of art. The colour palette of vibrant pastels was taken from the Chagall's ceiling in the main hall, we used this throughout the design details. The bride loved the balconies and wanted them adorned with florals, the same with the staircases. The dining tables were a mix of carefully curated elements, a mat gold heavily fringed table cloth provided a base for a stunning layered collection of custom porcelain. We added another iconic Parisian component with deserts of individual flowers and a display of chocolate trees with his famous fruits. The evening wouldn't have been complete without a taste of opera, we had 2 sopranos performing who wowed guests during dinner and violinists who flanked the stairs as guests arrived. Before blowing up TikTok with visuals from her wedding day, nobody knew who Madelain Brockway was.

However, after becoming TikTok famous, she has now deleted her account and set her Instagram to private. This came shortly after news of her husband’s criminal charges broke. According to The New York Post, the groom has been charged with aggravated assault against a police officer after he allegedly fired at cops in Texas in March.