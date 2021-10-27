Imagine getting a wedding invite to say you’re NOT invited

The pandemic has really put a spanner in the works when it comes to weddings. Due to restrictions and lockdowns across the globe, some brides may not get the wedding they dreamt of. But this bride may have taken things a bit too far. And instead of commending her for her choice of words in her wedding “invite”, many branded her as “tacky” and tasteless.

Taking to Aussie Facebook group Modern Wedding, the unnamed woman asked her fellow users if there is a “nice” way to tell people they’re not invited to a wedding. While she would like to invite “absolutely everyone”, she mentioned that she has a large extended family living interstate who she hardly speaks to and would prefer to keep her wedding small and intimate, the Daily Mail reported. “I would like a classy way to say – we didn't forget about you, we just can't invite you to the day,” she wrote.

The post immediately went viral, and if she was looking for any sympathy or relatable answers, she was barking up the wrong tree. “I can't believe anyone would think there's a classy way to tell someone they're not invited. No, no there isn't,” commented one user. “Why is this even a question? It would be much tackier to send a message saying you can't invite someone,” said another.