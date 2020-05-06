In a coronavirus world, almost half of SA weddings are being postponed

If plans for your dream wedding came to a screeching halt, your're not the only one. In fact, according to Belief Wedding Creators, more than 45 percent of SA weddings have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To understand the effects of coronavirus on the wedding market, the international platform and community for wedding planners, conducted research with more than 1 000 wedding vendors from 47 countries.

The results showed that 30.26 percent of the weddings were postponed for later 2020 and 15.64 percent for 2021. The cancellation rate around the world was 6.29 percent.

The worldwide average cost for weddings was $49.709, according to the wedding planners interviewed. That equates to more than R900 000 for South African weddings.

“With borders closed until no further notice, it's important to have a “plan B” for weddings and travels before September 2020. Our recommendation is to postpone instead of canceling, in order to not lose time or money," said Giovana Duailibe, CEO of Belief Wedding Creators.