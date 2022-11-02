Is she a Bridezilla? Bride wants her sister to cover her new tattoo because it will ruin her wedding pictures

Brides are particular about how they want their wedding day to play out. It’s their special day so, of course, everything from the dress to the decor should be perfect.

While it is all about creating a memorable day for the couple and their guests, at the end of the day, she wants her wedding pictures to reflect that. Therefore it’s understandable why people spend so much on wedding photographers. However, there are some brides who take the whole “perfect for the pictures” mission too far.

This particular bride has been called a “Bridezilla” for expecting way too much from one of her bridesmaids. Taking to the Bridezillas group, a Reddit user shared an image of a tattooed arm and the story behind it. Posted by the bride, she explains that she wants her sister to cover her new tattoo (pictured in the post) because she doesn’t want to see it in her wedding pictures.

She says: “My sister just got a tattoo of big *ss cherries on her arm and refusing to wear a dress with sleeves now. How do I politely say either she wears a dress with sleeves, uses make up to cover it up, or I’ll have to find someone to take her place in the bridal party because I don’t want these in the pictures I’m paying over $3k for.” Unfortunately for the bride, most Reddit users were not on her side. One user commented: “Some brides are SO WEIRD about their pictures. Are they capturing a particular moment in time or are they trying to freeze perfection and hang it on the wall?

